The Uber app is displayed on an iPhone as taxi drivers wait for passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday March 7, 2017. The federal Competition Bureau wants British Columbia to re-examine its taxi regulations to permit more competition in the industry and improve services for riders and businesses. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

The federal Competition Bureau wants British Columbia to re-examine its taxi regulations to permit more competition in the industry and improve services for riders and businesses.

The bureau’s report says it will urge a B.C. government committee reviewing transportation network services to level the playing field for taxis and ride-hailing providers.

An all-party legislative committee on Crown corporations was asked last year to provide recommendations on regulations on transportation network services for the legislature by March 31.

The Competition Bureau says it will submit recommendations to the committee to ensure fair regulations that do not favour taxi providers or ride-hailing platforms.

READ MORE: B.C. taxi app gets set to launch before ride-hailing allowed

The bureau says it will urge the committee to allow drivers to have flexibility to choose their own service areas and allow market forces to determine how many drivers are available to serve passengers.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year that she said could see ride-hailing services introduced in B.C. sometime this year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears
Next story
Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

Just Posted

Langley Community Music School celebrates 50 years with history book, concert series

Susan Magnusson and Jane Watt teamed up to publish a LCMS history book.

BC Hydro cable falls, many Aldergrove residents without power

Residents rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable on 272 street, pulled down by a passing truck.

Man committed crime to get into warm jail cell: Langley police

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

Langley director tackles technicalities in upcoming farce

Jacq Ainsworth is directing Country in the Theatre’s Noises Off which opens Thursday, Feb. 14.

Three charged after high-speed pursuit of thieves turns tragic in Langley

A young boy is still recovering from serious injuries sustained in late 2017.

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

Most Read