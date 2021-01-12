Federal funds for new SFU centre to help Metro Vancouver cut carbon emissions

The centre is one of five across Canada

Simon Fraser University is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A new centre at Simon Fraser University will help cities across Metro Vancouver develop solutions on urban climate change and to reach goals for reducing carbon pollution.

The university’s Renewable Cities program has been named by the federal government to establish a regional Low Carbon Cities Canada Innovation Centre, due to launch in the fall.

The centre is one of five across Canada and a statement from the City of Vancouver says the Metro Vancouver facility will be funded by a $21.7-million endowment from the federal government.

The money will be used to identify, finance and launch ideas ranging from expanding electric transportation fleets to retrofitting buildings.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the funding will bolster ongoing innovation as the city reduces carbon emissions from buildings and transportation.

Metro Vancouver board of directors chairman Sav Dhaliwal says the SFU centre will offer a local venue to develop, test and implement innovative solutions that can be rolled out across the region.

“Metro Vancouver looks forward to working with the … centre and SFU toward helping us meet our ambitious climate goals and creating a carbon-neutral region by 2050,” Dhaliwal says in the statement.

Federal support for the Metro Vancouver centre is part of a $183-million initiative called Low Carbon Cities Canada.

It is aimed at helping cities and communities reach their potential to cut carbon emissions, while improving public health and the local economy.

The Canadian Press

