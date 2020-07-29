Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

B.C.’s small- and medium-sized technology businesses are getting some financial help from the federal government.

Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly announced almost $3 million to help the sector address the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to 2,500 innovation firms will benefit and the funding is expected to support about 1,000 jobs.

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses that Joly announced in May.

Joly says in a news release that the investment is a vote of confidence in the future of B.C.’s technology sector.

Raghwa Gopal, the president of Innovate BC, says the funding will help B.C. businesses get access to training, mentorship and other services that will help maintain jobs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusTechnology