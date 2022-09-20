People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal Liberals weighing whether to lift remaining COVID-19 travel measures

Measures currently in place set to expire at the end of September

The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing for travellers.

The current measures are set to expire at the end of the month.

A senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not made public says no decision has been made.

The federal government has gradually scaled back COVID-19 travel restrictions over the course of the spring and summer, as booster shots became more widely available in Canada.

Public health officials and infectious disease experts have warned of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.

But the Public Health Agency of Canada has also said the country is transitioning to a new, more sustainable phase of the pandemic.

RELATED: Travel industry braces for busy winter season as Canadian travellers ready for sun

RELATED: Canada suspends random COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers at airports

Coronavirusfederal governmenttravelvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sentencing hearing delayed for harasser of B.C. teen Amanda Todd
Next story
Abbotsford Police investigating home invasion in Aldergrove

Just Posted

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald was formally sworn in as commander of the RCMP in B.C. on Tuesday, Sept 20 in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: The new officer in charge of the RCMP in B.C. is formally sworn in

RCMP were dispatched to this Langley house after a non-emergency police call turned into a plea for help on June 13, 2020. Three people were discovered dead. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the trial of Kia Ebrahimian got underway. He is charged with the deaths of his sibling Befrin Ebrahimian, their mother Tatiana Bazyar, and Bazyar’s common-law husband Francesco Zangrilli. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley triple murder trial opens with playback of call to police

Map of Willowbrook showing walking distances from the proposed Surrey — Langley SkyTrain extension station. (Township of Langley)
Township goes online and in-person to get input into Willowbrook plan

One letter writer is more than a little upset and saddened to see several local retail businesses cutting back or eliminating human cashiers in favour of electronic checkouts. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Live cashiers are sorely missed