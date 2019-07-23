Federal money to help veterans find housing, basic services

The 22 projects for 2019-20 were selected from 114 applications from across Canada

A Montreal project to help homeless veterans find a place to live and other necessary services is among 22 initiatives receiving federal money from a fund that supports former military members.

Another project will help map over 900 organizations, including in northern and Indigenous communities, that support veterans across the country.

A total of $3 million from the federal Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, introduced in 2017, is going toward initiatives related to homelessness, employment, female veterans and mental health.

The 22 projects for 2019-20 were selected from 114 applications from across Canada.

Veterans Affairs Canada says bold, innovative ideas backed up by solid research are vital to improving the well-being of veterans and their families.

Matthew Pearce, president of Montreal’s Old Brewery Mission, says federal money for its Sentinels of the Street program, which provides housing and support to homeless veterans, sends a positive message that the government is taking ownership of the problem.

“By supporting community-led initiatives, VAC is demonstrating its intention to collaborate with those on the front-lines working to end veteran homelessness in Canada,” he says.

