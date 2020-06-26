Vancouver Aquarium (Wikimedia Commons)

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

As the Vancouver Aquarium looks to reopen its doors to guests, the federal government has announced $2 million in funding to help support the basic services for hundreds of animals.

In a statement Friday (June 26), federal officials announced the funding for the aquarium through the western economic diversification Canada program.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, over one million visitors a year experienced the rich mixture of education and scientific programming offered by the Vancouver Aquarium,” said Terry Beech, parliamentary secretary with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

“This funding will allow the Ocean Wise Conservation Association to continue inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards while providing the critical conservation work that keeps our oceans safe.”

Earlier this year, Ocean Wise – the company that operates the aquarium – announced it needed to secure $1 milion each month to maintain animal care.

With the doors shuttered to guests, halting admissions revenue, Ocean Wise put calls out for donations. More than $600,000 was raised from all over the world.

More to come.

CoronavirusVancouver Aquarium

