Macro-textured implants made by Allergan have been linked to an increased risk of cancer. (Black Press Media files)

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Health Canada has suspended a manufacturer’s licence for breast implants following a review that linked them to increased cancer rates.

On Tuesday, the federal agency announced it was suspending Allergan’s Biocell licences because the “the potential risks associated with the devices outweigh the potential benefits.”

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma, that could develop months or years after breast implant surgery.

The cancer usually presents as an accumulation of fluid between the implant and the surrounding tissue.

Health Canada had given Allergan two weeks at the start of April to prove that their implants did not cause more harm than good.

The agency said the proof the company provided was “insufficient.”

Health Canada found 26 Canadian cases of BIA-ALCL, with 85 per cent of those involving Allergan’s Biocell breast implants.

The agency estimates that the BIA-ALCL risk is 1 in 3,565 for Allergan Biocell macro-textured breast implants and 1 in 16,703 for Mentor Siltex micro-textured breast implants.

No Canadian cases of BIA-ALCL caused by smooth implants have been reported.

Although the review did not say why the implants seemed to lead to a higher rate of cancer, risk factors included the large surface area of the implants, genetic factors and chronic inflammation of the tissue around the implant.

READ MORE: B.C. woman is a prisoner to her breast implants

READ MORE: B.C. woman forced to undergo emergency surgery after breast-implant illness

READ MORE: B.C. woman tells of breast implant danger

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

Just Posted

Langley Township takes first steps towards retail marijuana

The council will seek public input before any rules are finalized

UPDATED: Tree protection bylaw passes first hurdle in Township

Council is set to consider the bylaw Monday night

WHAT’S IN STORE: Lots on tap for Langley chamber

This week’s column looks at beer, sleep, golf, and food – and how they all tie back to the chamber

Const. John Davidson was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says on first day of trial

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder of Abbotsford veteran officer

Dyck named to Team Canada

Giants head coach will represent Canada internationally for the fourth time

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Man facing 7 charges after RCMP seize illegal mail-order gun

North Vancouver RCMP say it took them 24 hours to track down their suspect

SFU gondola gets preliminary support from Burnaby council

Councillors vote to have TransLink further research proposal for a cable tramway

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

Most Read