New money up for grabs to foster inclusion and to tackle racism and discrimination in today’s society. MP John Aldag was at Langley Community Services last week to announce the funding. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Feds throw millions at tackling racism and discrimination

Visiting Langley Community Services, MP John Aldag supported diversity and inclusion initiatives.

An infusion of $21 million nation-wide from the feds to tackle racism and discrimination was unveiled at Langley Community Services last week.

Local MP John Aldag announced the new funding for community support, multiculturalism, and anti-racism initiatives while spotlighting some specific initiatives in Langley and Surrey.

The New Canadian Heritage Funding will support community-led projects, events, and community capacity building – including those within the two neighbouring communities – said Aldag, who is the Liberal MP for Cloverdale-Langley City.

“Diversity is our strength and it is important that each of us works towards fostering a more caring and inclusive Canada,” he said.

“This funding will help us celebrate and embrace our differences, show pride in our individual and collective identities and ancestries, and work towards better understanding of others.”

In the 2018 budget, the feds announced $23 million in new funding over two years to tackle racism and discrimination – of which $21 million will support funding resources for anti-racism and community support initiatives.

Although Canada is a welcoming and diverse country, the government knows it can do better, Aldag said on behalf of Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism.

He explained that this newest money is part of a three-year financial commitment of $51.9 million to combating inequity and exclusion.

The new money will support the following, Aldag explained:

1. Projects that address racism and discrimination with a focus on Indigenous Peoples and racialized women and girls;

2. Events that promote intercultural and interfaith understanding, and celebrate a community’s history and culture, such as heritage months recognized by parliament; and

3. Community capacity building projects that will help recipients support the inclusion of newcomers and diverse communities.

Programs like these help bring Canadians together and enable people from all backgrounds to fully participate in society, the local MP insisted.

Programs like these help bring Canadians together and enable people from all backgrounds to fully participate in society, Aldag said.

Those interested in applying for this new funding are asked to contact Canadian Heritage via email at: pch.soutienauxcollectivités-communitysupport.pch@canada.ca.

 

New money up for grabs to foster inclusion and to tackle racism and discrimination in today’s society. MP John Aldag was at Langley Community Services last week to announce the funding. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
UPDATE: Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities

Just Posted

Aldergrove Legion and ag society get in on Canada Day fun

The Aldergrove Fair parade moves to July 1 and the legion branch has family events.

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Marijuana cultivation a mixed blessing

Economic benefit comes with other issues

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opens with a splash

Free test swim passes now available

Happy Herd about more than yoga

ORganization hopes to educate-change attitudes

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

VIDEO: Miss BC pageant finals get underway in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people compete for Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Two men from Toronto rap scene shot dead

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were fatally shot Saturday evening

Lawyer with MMIW inquiry resigns, citing government interference

A lawyer for the National Inquiry has announced he’s resigned

B.C. mayor calls for more accessible taxis after woman waits three hours

A woman in a wheelchair was forced to wait three hours out in the cold and rain on Canada Day

Former Humboldt Bronco and family die in car crash

Troy Gasper and his family wereamong the six people who died in a car crash in Saskatchewan

B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

The West Kelowna woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

Bad dates take two B.C. women on a story telling adventure

Pair of Vancouver authors reveal outrageous dating stories in new book Girl It’s Not You (it’s definitely him)

6 children injured in Idaho mass stabbing

6 of the 9 people injured in stabbing rampage were children

Most Read