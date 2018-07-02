Feds throw millions at tackling racism and discrimination

New money up for grabs to foster inclusion and to tackle racism and discrimination in today’s society. MP John Aldag was at Langley Community Services last week to announce the funding. (Special to the Langley Advance)

An infusion of $21 million nation-wide from the feds to tackle racism and discrimination was unveiled at Langley Community Services last week.

Local MP John Aldag announced the new funding for community support, multiculturalism, and anti-racism initiatives while spotlighting some specific initiatives in Langley and Surrey.

The New Canadian Heritage Funding will support community-led projects, events, and community capacity building – including those within the two neighbouring communities – said Aldag, who is the Liberal MP for Cloverdale-Langley City.

“Diversity is our strength and it is important that each of us works towards fostering a more caring and inclusive Canada,” he said.

“This funding will help us celebrate and embrace our differences, show pride in our individual and collective identities and ancestries, and work towards better understanding of others.”

In the 2018 budget, the feds announced $23 million in new funding over two years to tackle racism and discrimination – of which $21 million will support funding resources for anti-racism and community support initiatives.

Although Canada is a welcoming and diverse country, the government knows it can do better, Aldag said on behalf of Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism.

He explained that this newest money is part of a three-year financial commitment of $51.9 million to combating inequity and exclusion.

The new money will support the following, Aldag explained:

1. Projects that address racism and discrimination with a focus on Indigenous Peoples and racialized women and girls;

2. Events that promote intercultural and interfaith understanding, and celebrate a community’s history and culture, such as heritage months recognized by parliament; and

3. Community capacity building projects that will help recipients support the inclusion of newcomers and diverse communities.

Programs like these help bring Canadians together and enable people from all backgrounds to fully participate in society, the local MP insisted.

Those interested in applying for this new funding are asked to contact Canadian Heritage via email at: pch.soutienauxcollectivités-communitysupport.pch@canada.ca.