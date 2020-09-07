William Shi took this picture recently at Campbell Valley Regional Park. Located in South Langley, this is a regional park maintained by the Metro Vancouver regional parks. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Feedback sought into large South Langley park

Deadline to offer thoughts on the future of Campbell Valley Regional Park is Tuesday, Sept. 8

There’s still a day left for Langleyites to offer their views on the future of Campbell Valley Regional Park.

Metro Vancouver is updating the Campbell Valley Regional Park management plan, which hasn’t been updated since 1989.

The update will guide decision making on resource management, park improvements, and programming during the next 20 years.

The deadline to fill out the online feedback form is Tuesday, Sept. 8, where people can offer their thoughts about the future of the massive, 548-hectare regional park located in South Langley.

The park includes a section of the Little Campbell River valley – an ecologically diverse landscape that includes floodplain, wetlands, meadows, as well as young deciduous and mature conifer forests.

This diversity of habitats supports many species at risk, including fish, amphibians and birds.

It was formed from six historical farm plots, with portions set aside for the Langley Tree Farm and scout Camp McLean and kilometres of walking, cycling, and horseback riding trails among other amenities, such as picnic areas, a nature house, equestrian facilities, and heritage buildings.

Metro Vancouver indicates through the feedback process that they’re seeking to evaluate:

• Current values, interests, concerns and desires

• Action items identified in the previous management plan and review

• Mission, vision, goals and strategies

• Resources, funding requirements and priorities

The draft report is available online for review.

Langley

