Ferry and border delays during Easter long weekend

BC Ferries has added additional sailings to major routes

Long weekend traffic in the province continues to see some delays on major routes, including BC Ferries sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, and border crossings to Washington State.

BC Ferries added 74 extra sailings this weekend on their two busiest routes, between Metro Vancouver and Victoria or Nanaimo.

The Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route has 62 extra sailings, while Horseshoe bay and Departure Bay have another 12. Six more additional sailings were added between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

The most popular travel times are expected to be mid-day Thursday to late morning Friday, March 30, with the majority of traffic expected to return the afternoon of Monday, April 2.

As of this writing, there is a two sailing wait from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, and a one sailing wait from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.

Passengers are encouraged to make a reservation in order to ensure they can travel on their desired sailing.

The borders have eased up with minor delays to southbound traffic at Abbotsford-Hungtingdon, Aldergrove, Pacific Highway, and Peach Arch.

Previous story
Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds
Next story
Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

Just Posted

Questions, concerns voiced over new daycare subsidies

Aldergrove daycare providers waiting to hear whether their applications will be accepted

Spring Fling Shred event in Fort Langley April 7

Proceeds from shredding event go to Ron Dunkley Memorial Society

$3,000 bursary being offered to women

Canadian Fedeartion of University Women offering funds for post secondary education

VIDEO: Giants fall flat against Royals

Vancouver delivers ‘C’ performance as Victoria evens series at two games apiece

Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

Delta Police release statement asking for public assistance

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Ferry and border delays during Easter long weekend

BC Ferries has added additional sailings to major routes

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Latest wait times at Lower Mainland border crossing

Check to see how long it will take to cross into U.S. on Friday

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Most Read