Ferry repair won’t be finished until after long weekend

B.C. Ferries sent out a press release this week advising that repairs to the Coastal Inspiration’s propeller hub are taking longer than anticipated. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

With one vessel still out of commission, it’s a busier-than-usual long weekend for B.C. Ferries.

The ferry corporation sent out a press release this week advising that repairs to the Coastal Inspiration’s propeller hub are taking longer than anticipated.

“The work being done is highly technical and is regrettably taking longer than expected,” noted the press release.

A 12:30 a.m. sailing was added this morning, June 29, and another one will be added in the wee hours at 12:30 a.m. June 30 at the end of today’s service day.

Customers had reservations cancelled this week and B.C. Ferries said it couldn’t move those customers to the next sailing as reservations were near capacity for all sailings. Heavy ferry traffic is expected through Tuesday, July 3.

According to the press release, vehicle traffic has increased 14 per cent and foot passenger traffic has increased 12 per cent over the past four years.

“The company has recently experienced the highest passenger traffic levels in 20 years and the highest levels of vehicle traffic ever, leaving little slack capacity in the coastal ferry system even when all ships are available.”

B.C. Ferries said it appreciates travellers’ patience and apologizes for disrupting travel plans over the long weekend.

For ferry schedules and more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

