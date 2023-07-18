A propulsion problem on the Coastal Celebration continues to plague BC Ferries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ferry sailings cancelled for 2nd day between Greater Victoria, Lower Mainland

Propulsion problem plagues Coastal Celebration vessel

A propulsion problem on the Coastal Celebration continues to plague BC Ferries.

The ferry service issued a notice Tuesday (July 18) shortly after 2 a.m. cancelling the 6 a.m. from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and the 8 a.m. return trip.

READ ALSO Minister demands better after ‘unacceptable ’ BC Ferries long weekend

The 10 a.m. out of Swartz Bay and noon from Tsawwassen were named by BC Ferries as being at risk due to a mechanical issue with the ship’s propulsion system, but have now said that the issue has been resolved.

It’s the second day of cancellations for the vessel that routinely services the route between Tsawwassen and North Saanich ferry terminals.

The Coastal Celebration’s return to service from its annual refit was delayed earlier this summer after unexpected complications with its propulsion systems were discovered. It remained out of service during the busy July long weekend taking down 48 sailings on the high-traffic weekend.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries cancelling 48 sailings ahead of Canada Day long weekend

bc ferryBCFerries

