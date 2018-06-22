B.C. Ferries is advising of likely sailing waits on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route this weekend as repair work on the Coastal Inspiration is taking longer than expected. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Ferry repairs will mean sailing waits to and from Vancouver Island

B.C. Ferries is advising that repair work to one of the vessels is taking longer than expected

B.C. Ferries is advising of likely sailing waits on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route this weekend as repair work on one of the vessels is taking longer than expected.

The ferry corporation had been planning to add sailings starting Saturday, June 23, to help with increased summer traffic, but won’t be able to do so until at least June 30, notes a B.C. Ferries travel advisory.

“Unfortunately, a planned repair to a propeller hub on the Coastal Inspiration is taking longer than planned to complete and this vessel will be delayed returning to service,” the advisory notes.

The corporation has had to cancel reservations on some sailings and says it will e-mail affected customers and provide refunds.

“Since being informed of the repair delay, B.C. Ferries has been working with existing ships and schedules to provide the maximum service possible,” the advisory notes.

The ferry corporation is adding five sailings on Sunday to try to mitigate the delays for travellers.

Sailings at 5:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. have been added to and from Duke Point and Tsawwassen on Sunday, June 24.

A 12:30 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay has been added in the early-morning hours of Monday, June 25.

B.C. Ferries asks that cusomers, “if at all possible, consider ride sharing, or travel as a foot passenger.”

June 24, June 28 and June 29 are expected to be the busiest travel days, according to the advisory. B.C. Ferries says it will update customers on repairs to the Coastal Inspiration in the coming days.

For ferry schedules, reservations, advisories and more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops
Around 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires in B.C. in the past two days

