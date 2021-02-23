Few votes cast so far in Langley school board byelection

Fewer than 400 people have voted early or by mail so far

Just 376 votes have been cast in early voting for the Langley School District trustee byelection.

Deputy chief election officer Bob Wilson said there were 90 votes cast at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre on Feb. 17, another 72 at the Township Civic Facility on Feb. 18, and 197 at Walnut Grove Recreation Centre on Feb. 19.

Wilson said that the timing of the voting at Walnut Grove shows many of the votes were made just before school started or just after it got out, suggesting some voters were dropping off their children at the nearby high school.

There has also not been a significant amount of interest in mail-in ballots. Just 266 have been issued, and as of Monday morning, 17 had been returned, including a few that were dropped off at early voting places.

Langley Township oversees the byelection for a new school board trustee for the Langley School District. Only Township residents are eligible to vote in this byelection.

General voting takes place Saturday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at six locations around the Township.

• Aldergrove Community Secondary School, 26850 29th Ave.

• George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.

• James Hill Elementary School, 22144 Old Yale Rd.

• James Kennedy Elementary School, 9060 212th St.

• Lynn Fripps Elementary School, 21020 83rd Ave.

• R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary School, 7096 201st St.

Results will be posted at the Township of Langley’s website starting shortly after 8 p.m., Wilson said.

The 376 total early votes will be tallied on Saturday afternoon, and those results will be released shortly after the polls close.

“We will have those results shortly after 8 p.m.,” Wilson said.

