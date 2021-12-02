Fewer than 100 COVID cases last week in Langley

It’s been months since COVID rates this low were seen locally

Langley’s weekly number of coronavirus cases dropped below 100 for the first time in months, according to data released Wednesday, Dec. 1 by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were 74 positive tests for COVID-19 in Langley in the week from Nov. 21 to 27, according to the BCCDC. That’s down from 119 the previous week.

Despite the decline from a peak of more than 240 cases in a week in early October, Langley’s rate remains higher than most of its neighbouring communities to the west in Metro Vancouver.

Langley was still seeing more cases per capita than Surrey, Burnaby, Delta, Richmond, or the Tri-Cities area, but slightly fewer than Abbotsford or Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

Abbotsford and Mission also had higher-than-average rates within the Fraser Health Region.

The average daily case rate was generally lower across all of Langley’s neighbourhoods. The case rate is the number of cases detected per day, per 100,000 people.

North Langley Township had the highest case rate, at 10, Willoughby had nine, and Brookswood/Murrayville’s rate was seven.

Aldergrove/Otter and South Langley Township had case rates of five, while Langley City and Walnut Grove/Fort Langley both had case rates of four.

The average case rate for Langley for the week of Nov. 23 to 29 was six.

Case rates were generally in decline across much of B.C., according to the BCCDC data, although some communities were seeing increases from the previous week.

