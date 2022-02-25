Fewer than 100 positive COVID cases in Langley last week

Langley’s weekly number of positive COVID-19 tests dropped below 100 for the first time in months. (BCCDC)

Langley’s weekly positive COVID-19 numbers dropped below 100 for the first time in months as the Omicron wave continued to recede across the Lower Mainland.

There were 77 positive tests for COVID in the week from Feb. 13 to 19, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

That’s barely more than half the 145 cases that were detected the week before.

The Lower Mainland is seeing a sustained and steady decrease in positive COVID tests, as hospitalizations in B.C. also slowly decline.

Cases were in decline in most regions of the province, with some exceptions of areas in northern B.C. and the Interior where high transmission rates were still being seen.

The province has recently eased some restrictions and is moving towards treating COVID as a more normal infectious disease, as vaccination and booster rates continue to increase, and more rapid tests become available.

READ ALSO: COVID cases continue slow decline in Langley

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Fraser HealthLangley