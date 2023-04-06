Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Fierce storm system leaves more than a million without power in Quebec and Ontario

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees

A fierce storm system that brought thunder, lightning, snow and freezing rain to parts of Quebec and Ontario has left more than one million hydro customers still in the dark.

Québec City and Saguenay remain under a freezing rain warning, and Hydro-Québec said as of 7:30 a.m., power outages affected 1.1 million homes and businesses.

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees, while Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.

Via Rail issued a travel advisory, saying power outages and track obstructions caused service delays and cancellations in the Montreal-Toronto Corridor.

In Ontario, Hydro One reported about 110,000 of its customers were without power.

Hydro Ottawa issued a statement late Wednesday saying crews paused restoration efforts overnight due to poor visibility and falling trees and branches on overhead wires resulting in unsafe working conditions. It noted as of 10:30 p.m., more than 60,000 customers were still without power.

READ MORE: ‘Tenaciousness of winter:’ Weather Network forecasts a delayed spring

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Search suspended for man linked to dead migrants, police say efforts exhausted
Next story
Eight sheltered but more spaces needed as Vancouver seeks rooms for displaced campers

Just Posted

Brookswood’s Jemma Fauht, 11, and dad Jamie, were getting ready Sunday, April 2, at the Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove as a new racing season got underway. It was the start of Jemma’s seventh racing season. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A damp start to a new racing season at Langley Quarter Midget Association in Aldergrove

Cory Redekop is the CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s chamber of commerce wary minimum wage hike will drive up inflation

A Great Gatsby theme was used for the first Big Deal Charity Gala fundraiser in 2019. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Casino Royale-themed gala returns in aid of youth mentorship

With his latest column and this picture he took more than a month ago of a fisherman casting a line on the Boise River in Idaho, columnist David Clements hopes to encourage folks to "get out and enjoy our local rivers." (David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Columnist captivated by river experience

Pop-up banner image