The crash has shut down the stretch of Highway 5 for hours. (@MistyMoonshadow/Twitter)

Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

Highway 5 just south of Little Fort will be closed for quite some time Friday morning, due to a multi-vehicle incident Thursday evening.

RCMP have not confirmed details of the crash, but one witness said the crash involved four semitrailers before one or two of the big trucks caught on fire.

DriveBC estimated the portion of highway will re-open at 10 a.m. Until then, motorists can take a lengthy detour – about three hours – by taking Highway 24, 97 and 1.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes

Proposal to adjust compensation every year based on inflation index rejected

Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Details heard in court about murder of Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Langley MP pledges support for stranded adopting families

Mark Warawa said he will pressure the minister of immigration on the issue.

Air cadets: Future career aviators in the making in Langley

A squadron review highlight accomplishments of several Langley cadets.

VIDEO: Aspiring Langley rancher plans to swap one saddle for another

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

Fireworks and fires over a half-metre banned Friday in Kamloops centre

B.C. Wildfire Service banning to category 2 and 3 fires in Kamloops Fire Centre at noon Friday

Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say

Agencies now helping the group of four get to their destination in Alaska

Large B.C. tree dies after possible poisoning

Police and District investigate after large chestnut tree’s rapid decline

Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

Vancouver to face Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3, for home opener

VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

Event set to run Friday to Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Most Read