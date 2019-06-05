Lori Neville (left) and Jodi Steeves (right) have partnered to orchestrate the biggest garage sale in recent Aldergrove history. (Submitted photo)

Fifty Aldergrove homes sign up to sell goods this weekend

Buyers can expect clothing, housewares, electronics and vintage finds among what’s for sale

What began as an inkling online will come to full fruition during a 50-home garage sale in Aldergrove this Saturday.

In spring 2017, Lori Neville was made an administrator of Aldergrove-based Facebook group, Aldergrove Safe Community and Awareness, which currently boasts nearly 7,000 members.

“The page has given me the opportunity to volunteer in a different way” with a positive attitude, Neville explained.

The organizer has been a resident of Aldergrove since summer 2016 when she and her husband moved from Langley City.

“I’m all about doing things to make my community stronger and bring people together,” Neville said.

Along with moderating community posts online, Neville decided to head up this year’s Aldergrove community-wide garage sale.

Last year the community-led event encompassed 20 addresses selling second-hand items.

This year Neville started early, in March, and enlisted the help of Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) president Jodi Steeves.

The two have since registered 5o homes that will sell various goods for a price, including two townhouse complexes.

“I’ve enjoyed getting the chance to talk with every person wanting to take part,” Neville said.

Aldergrove residents are encouraged to begin shopping at the main hub at 8 a.m – in the Aldergrove Vineyard Church parking lot – where Steeves will give out detailed maps of addresses participating.

“One gentleman told me he has rock records and household items he will sell. Lots of others will set up kid’s toys and puzzles,” Neville added.

Neville herself, plans to sell special items from her wedding as well as clothes.

RELATED: Township-wide garale sale got mixed results

Each address has uniform signage so that shoppers can spot their garage sale more easily, Steeves said.

Also at the main hub will be a free donut bar and old fashioned lemonade stand, with half of the drink proceeds going to Aldergrove’s food bank.

Six resident vendors will also set up shop in the lot, with tables of homemade and handmade offerings.

“I’m so excited to be able to do this for our community,” Neville said giddily.

The community-wide garage sale will wrap up at 3 p.m.

Fifty Aldergrove homes sign up to sell goods this weekend

