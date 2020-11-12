Bruce Banman is the new MLA for Abbotsford South, a riding that covers much of Aldergrove. (Black Press Media files).

Bruce Banman is the new MLA for Abbotsford South, a riding that covers much of Aldergrove. (Black Press Media files).

Final election count changes little in Abbotsford South and West ridings

Liberals Bruce Banman and Mike de Jong won their ridings by more than 10 per cent of the vote

With the final results of the 2020 BC provincial election published last week, little changed for Abbotsford West and South Liberals Bruce Banman and Mike de Jong.

Banman, Abbotsford South’s MLA elect, took 44.69 per cent of the vote, with NDP candidate Inder Johal trailing by 10 per cent.

Green candidate Aird Flavelle received 12 per cent while Christian Heritage leader Laura-Lynn Thompson took 7.80.

In total, Banman took 9,730 of 21,773 votes cast.

Banman takes the place of Liberal Darryl Plecas, who announced he would not seek re-election earlier in the year.

There are 44,896 registered voters in Abbbotsford South and 7,425 vote-by-mail packages were issued.

READ MORE: Final vote results confirm NDP victory in Langley and Langley East ridings

In Abbotsford West, which covers sections of North Langley and Glen Valley, the Liberal incumbent held on to his riding, which he’s served since 1994.

He won the riding with 45 per cent of the vote.

NDP candidate Preet Rai took 36 per cent while Conservative Michael Henshall earned 9 per cent, Green candidate Kevin Eastwood took 8 per cent, and B.C. Vision candidate Sukhi Gill failed to take in half a per cent.

In total, de Jong earned 8,880 of 19,511 votes cast.

A total of 5,231 vote-by-mail packages were requested in that riding, which consists of 39,087 eligible voters.

In Langley East, NDP Megan Dykeman took that riding with 42.56 per cent, 13,169 of 30,941 total votes, including mail-in ballots, outpointing Liberal Margaret Kunst, who finished second with 33.56 per cent or 10,385 votes.

There were close to 11,000 mail-in ballots in Langley East, potentially enough to change the outcome of election night, when both New Democrats finished first.

The NDP candidate improved her winning margin from just under 800 to just under 3,000

Dykeman was a last-minute candidate, replacing Township councillor Eric Woodward, who first accepted the nomination, then withdrew a day later, citing what he described as “truly horrible, false personal attacks from a small nasty group.”

For the province-wide total, BC NDP ended up taking 57 seats for a majority government, while 28 went to the Liberals and two for the Greens.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a record 664,000 vote-by-mail ballots were cast.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveElection 2020Langley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

Just Posted

Aldergrove resident Jocelyn Titus found 15 dead chickens along Robertson Crescent. (Jocelyn Titus/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Fifteen dead chickens found in feed bags along Aldergrove road

Graphic warning: Story contains images that may be disturbing to some readers

Best friends Payje Burgess (L) and Remy Hinze, with items they collected to help the homeless (special to Langley Advance Times)
How two 12-year-olds helped the homeless in Langley

Friends put together 25 “warm up bags” stuffed with necessities

When the pandemic first started, people such as Loretta Solomon, a director of the Langley Senior Recreation and Resource Centre, took steps to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But the latest provincial restrictions means recreation and social programs are on hold. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Senior Resources Centre shelves recreation and social program for now

Centre has permission to resume its Adult Day Program at the downtown location starting next week

The Home Builders Association Vancouver will hold its annual Coats for Kids drive in 2020 to benefit the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau and Surrey Christmas Bureau. (HAVAN/Special to Black Press Media)
Several Langley businesses drop off points for HAVAN Christmas fundraiser

Coats for Kids is accepting winter wear as well as cash donations to help local children

Photos taken by staff at Langley Seniors Village show admirers of handmade cards created by R.E. Mountain Secondary students and other volunteers for local seniors who are isolated due to pandemic restrictions. (Alice He/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Kids take issue with isolated seniors, send handmade cards to Langley care home

R.E. Mountain students, among other volunteers, join Handmade Cards Project

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help to locate Naomi Morrisseau and her daughter, Genesis Reign-Soldat, 3. (Photo courtesy of Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP seeking public’s help to locate mother and daughter

Naomi Morrisseau and three-year-old Genesis Reign-Soldat last seen Nov. 6

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

sdf
Six thoroughbred horses seized from Mission property in BC SPCA animal-cruelty investigation

Horses suffering from malnutrition, dental issues, parasites, skin issues, hoof injuries

Most Read