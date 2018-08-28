Kulwinder Gill of Abbotsford was killed in April 2009. Four men, including her husband, were charged and have been sentenced in relation to her death.

Final man sentenced in 2009 hit-and-run murder in Abbotsford

Kulwinder Gill, 42, was deliberately struck by truck while out for a walk

An Abbotsford man has been sentenced to a 21-year prison term for his role in a 2009 hit-and-run murder that killed Kulwinder Gill, 42.

Gurpreet Atwal, 32, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder in Gill’s death.

After Atwal receives credit for time already served in pre-trial custody, he has another 15 years and 10 months left of his sentence.

Atwal is the fourth and final person to be sentenced in the case.

Kulwinder had been out for a walk with her husband, Iqbal Gill, on April 27, 2009, when she was struck by a pickup truck – driven by Atwal – in the rural area of Townshipline and Bell roads, east of Highway 11, in Abbotsford.

Responding officers were flagged down by her husband, who led them to a water-filled ditch, where Kulwinder had been thrown by the impact.

READ MORE: Fourth man pleads guilty to 2009 hit-and-run murder in Abbotsford

READ MORE: Charges laid in 2009 murder of Kulwinder Gill of Abbotsford

READ MORE: Man involved in hit-and-run murder of wife sentenced to 10 years

A suspect vehicle with signs of damage was seized by police on acreage several blocks away.

The incident was initially believed to be an accidental hit-and-run collision, but police soon began investigating it as a suspicious death.

Gill, Atwal and two other men – Sukhpal Johal and Jaspreet Sohi – were charged in April 2013.

Sohi, 33, of Surrey pleaded guilty in October 2015 to a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact and was sentenced to time served plus one day in jail. A first-degree murder charge was stayed.

Johal, 32, of Surrey pleaded guilty in June 2016, also to a conspiracy charge, and received a 10-year sentence. After he was give double credit for time already served, he was left with three and a half years in prison.

Gill, 55, pleaded guilty in October 2017 to conspiracy to commit murder and received a 10-year sentence, after being granted seven years credit for time served.


