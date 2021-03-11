Final report: More than $3B paid to 38,000 victims of residential schools

The money was paid under settlement terms of the Indian residential schools class action.

A ceremonial cloth with the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. A new report says more than $3 billion has been paid out to victims of Canada’s notorious residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A new report says more than $3 billion has been paid out to victims of Canada’s notorious residential schools.

The report says more than 38,000 victims received compensation for sexual, physical and other abuse.

The money was paid under settlement terms of the Indian residential schools class action.

The claims process began in 2007 and closes at the end of the month.

The aim was to redress in part the horrific abuse many Indigenous children suffered over the decades.

Today’s final report on the independent assessment process is from the committee overseeing the claims.

The Canadian Press

