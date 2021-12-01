Final storm in series leaves roads blocked, but less damage

The last of three atmospheric rivers again left parts of Langley soggy Wednesday morning

A driver braved a waterlogged stretch of 208th Street north of Walnut Grove on Wednesday, Dec. 1 as the third recent atmospheric river rainstorm had finally stopped. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

After a third atmospheric river storm rolled through Langley on Monday and Tuesday, Langley residents woke up to find the rain had stopped Wednesday morning, leaving some local flooding and closed roads, but less destruction than the first storm of mid-November.

Langley Township and City saw flooded parks and closed roads again as the third in a series of powerful rainstorms struck the West Coast, but the impacts were not as bad as those seen following the first storm in mid-November.

On Tuesday afternoon, Langley Township staff were sandbagging at two locations.

In South Langley, around the High Point development, sandbags were being deployed to limit additional development caused by the floods washing out the boulevard and trails in the area.

Township crews were also sandbagging around the Yorkson Drainage Pump Station, off 102B Avenue west of 208th Street. A Township spokesperson said crews were there to limit flood water entering the building and damaging electrical components.

Free sand and sandbags are available at the Township Operations Centre, 24 hours a day, at 4700 224th Street, as long as supplies are available.

READ ALSO: More than two dozen weather warnings in effect across rain-sodden British Columbia

Leo van den Boogaard and Lucas Charron from South Langley were there Tuesday evening filling a pickup truck with sand to deal with an issue on van den Boogaard’s property as water was streaming onto his land during the rain. Other residents were picking up bags from a locker next to the sand pile.

Sand and sandbags were also available at the Langley City works yard. City residents were being warned to avoid the popular trails in the Nicomekl floodplain, as the area was largely flooded by late in the day Tuesday.

Over the weekend, during the second atmospheric river storm, flooding closed the eastbound Hwy. 1 on-ramp to 264th in Aldergrove on Sunday morning, Nov. 28.

A flooding advisory was issued by the Township of Langley on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Residents were asked to take proactive flooding prevention steps on property and ensure that drains and other drainage-related infrastructure were functioning properly.

Rain was expected to continue in parts of the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, including in the Fraser Valley, but dikes in Abbotsford did not breach overnight.

READ MORE: Heavy rains will continue to pour on Lower Mainland today, Dec. 1

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



BC FloodLangleyLangley CityLangley Township