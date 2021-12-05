A home has its foundation ripped away by the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A home has its foundation ripped away by the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Financial assistance for flood-ravaged households, businesses expanded to cover more of B.C.

Approved claims between $1,000 and $300,000 will be covered up to 80%

Disaster flood assistance for flood-affected households in B.C. has been expanded to cover more of the province.

The funds will be available to people who were affected by flooding and landslides between Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, 2021, and now includes the northwest, southwest, central, southeast areas of the province and Vancouver Island. Homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, farm owners, and charitable organizations who were not able to get insurance to cover their losses are eligible for claim amounts between $1,000 and $300,000, with up to 80 per cent covered once approved.

Emergency Management BC will accept applications until March 3, 2022.

READ MORE: B.C.’s year of extreme weather ‘consistent’ with climate change, meteorologist says

READ MORE: 98% of turkeys survived flooding, says B.C. Agriculture Minister

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Polytechnique anniversary comes as Quebec mourns spate of domestic violence killings
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after weeks-long closure due to B.C. floods, landslides

Just Posted

For a second straight night the G-Men took down a division leader. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Giants erased three different deficits en route to a 6-5 victory in Everett. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants extend winning streak to six

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Some suggest more needed to protect floodplains from development

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 5

A local letter writer wonders when all levels of government are going to make progress on housing. (File)
LETTER: Langley City residents concerned about losing home as rental stock dwindles