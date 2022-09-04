Fine expected in deliberately set Langley brush fire

Blaze took 10 trucks and 25 firefighters to put out

A fire in the 26800 block of 20th Avenue Saturday night, Sept. 3, took 10 Langley Township fire trucks and 25 firefighters two and a half hours to extinguish.

Assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson said crews arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. to find two large piles of brush had been set on fire in apparent ignorance of the existing ban on outdoor burning.

“They were clearing the property,” Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times.

“They clearly weren’t aware of the regulations.”

The fire was beginning to spread beyond the piles, Hewitson noted.

“They did have a couple of spot fires.”

Water had to be brought in by tanker truck to fight the fire.

Hewitson said the property owners will be fined.

Burning permits are no longer available, as the burning season has now ended.

Residents are reminded that if they see smoke or fire, including backyard burning, to note the location and report it by calling 911.

