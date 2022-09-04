An illegal fire in the 26800 block of 20th Avenue Saturday night took 10 Langley Township fire trucks and 25 firefighters two and a half hours to extinguish on Saturday night. (File)

An illegal fire in the 26800 block of 20th Avenue Saturday night took 10 Langley Township fire trucks and 25 firefighters two and a half hours to extinguish on Saturday night. (File)

Fine expected in deliberately set Langley brush fire

Blaze took 10 trucks and 25 firefighters to put out

A fire in the 26800 block of 20th Avenue Saturday night, Sept. 3, took 10 Langley Township fire trucks and 25 firefighters two and a half hours to extinguish.

Assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson said crews arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. to find two large piles of brush had been set on fire in apparent ignorance of the existing ban on outdoor burning.

“They were clearing the property,” Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times.

“They clearly weren’t aware of the regulations.”

The fire was beginning to spread beyond the piles, Hewitson noted.

“They did have a couple of spot fires.”

Water had to be brought in by tanker truck to fight the fire.

Hewitson said the property owners will be fined.

Burning permits are no longer available, as the burning season has now ended.

Residents are reminded that if they see smoke or fire, including backyard burning, to note the location and report it by calling 911.

READ ALSO: Fire destroys mobile home and barn in South Langley

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Boarded up Langley house site of Monday afternoon fire call

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: As Langley’s first professional rodeo gets underway, animal rights protesters demonstrate

Just Posted

An illegal fire in the 26800 block of 20th Avenue Saturday night took 10 Langley Township fire trucks and 25 firefighters two and a half hours to extinguish on Saturday night. (File)
Fine expected in deliberately set Langley brush fire

Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Thousands come to watch Langley’s first pro rodeo event

Animal rights activists protested Saturday outside the Valley West Stampede rodeo in Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: As Langley’s first professional rodeo gets underway, animal rights protesters demonstrate

One of the 1,200 cars on display at Good Times Cruise In 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
Car clubs from across Lower Mainland cruise in to help Langley charities