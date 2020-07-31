Seven-year-old Scarlet Peterson played in the Philip Jackman Splashpad on Monday, July 27. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Finishing touches on new Aldergrove spray park completed just in time for heat wave

Langley Township’s hired construction for the project first began May 2019

It’s been the only Aldergrove aquatic area that’s helped children beat the heat during the mass shutdowns COVID-19 has brought to Langley Township recreation.

The Philip Jackman Splashpad has quickly become a local family favourite.

Lauren Peterson, who lives a few blocks away, takes her two daughters – Scarlet, 7, and Rayleigh, 9 – there every few days to combat the heat.

“It’s a shame that the pool isn’t open yet,” Peterson told the Star on Monday.

“But we love it here.”

The sisters ran together through water showered from spray structures that resemble plant leaves, flowers, frogs, and vines in the newly-finished nature-themed area of the spray park.

Other parents took cover in the shade of trees planted along the edge of the concrete plaza, near the ocean-themed spray pad – first unveiled in Sept. 2019 – while their kids played around a ship.

This summer marks the end of the Township’s work to complete the spray pads.

Last winter, on Nov. 1, the Township completed construction of three colourful climbing structures so that toddlers ages 2 to 5 would have a playground to accompany the park.

RELATED: Aldergrove’s new spray park opens to the public

The Township had originally hoped the final touches, including the tot playground, would be completed last summer.

Phase two, which included painting the second spray pad, took four months longer than originally estimated.

The ocean- and nature-themed spray pads are connected by a blue flowing stream painting, finished the week of June 22.

Al Neufeld, the Township’s parks and recreation deputy director, previously told the Star the spray park was planned while the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) was nearing completion.

“It was part of the big story of the ACUCC,” he said.

Located at 27155 32 Ave., the Splashpad was built atop the old outdoor pool.

READ MORE: Aldergrove water spray park expands

Future plans for the park include removal of the adjacent washroom and changing room building that once serviced the outdoor pool.

A Township spokesperson confirmed that it will be removed later this year.

The only other plans in the works include improvements to existing park pathways.

Work on the project first began May 2019.

RELATED: Paying homage to Philip Jackman

AldergroveLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

Just Posted

Finishing touches on new Aldergrove spray park completed just in time for heat wave

Langley Township’s hired construction for the project first began May 2019

Langley Township fire crews respond to barn fire in Glen Valley

Fire Fighters are working to put out a structure fire at 7307 Telegraph Trail

No charges laid following motor vehicle accident involving Langley RCMP officer

Crash occurred July 1, 2019 between an off-duty cop driving an SUV and a motorcyclist

Langley’s Theatre in the Country to make a killing with grand reopening

Murder in the Manor – an interactive mystery will run Aug. 20, 21, and 22 at 5708 Glover Rd

VIDEO: Supporting growers with farm passports and fresh produce

Chef Adrian Beaty served a take-away pasta meal to kickoff 11th annual Langley Eats Local challenge

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Abused dog rescued off Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Husband of Abbotsford councillor apologizes for ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

Arnold Falk now says he ‘misunderstood’ phrase

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Most Read