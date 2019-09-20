Firefighters outside the Alder Inn in Aldergrove on Friday, Sept. 20. (Sarah Grochowski/Aldergrove Star)

Fire at Alder Inn

Firefighters are on scene

Just after 12 p.m. Langley Township firefighters were alerted to a fire that broke out at the Alder Inn.

They arrived on scene to the familiar smell of burning and quickly contained and extinguished a room and contents fire in one of the hotel’s upstairs rooms.

Smoke spread throughout the adjacent corridor, and tenants upstairs were escorted outside by crews.

“[The fire] didn’t get into the structure,” said Township platoon captain Doug Simpson – “which is good because it is a very old building and there is no fire protection system” of sprinklers but just an alarm system.

Simpson said if the blaze had happened at night, the building and its inhabitants may not have been so fortunate.

Volunteer at an Aldergrove thrift store, Serina Wright, was behind the till on Friday when a customer alerted her to plumes of black smoke rising out from a window at the back corner of the Alder Inn.

After exiting Fibromyalgia Wellsping Foundation store on 272 Street near Fraser Highway, and seeing the signs of fire herself, she immediately called 9-1-1.

“They smell was mortifying,” Wright said. She was initially worried someone had died in one of the rooms, leaving a flame unattended.

“They had me go and evacuated the beer and wine store and the restaurant,” Wright elaborated.

Both Wright and Veronica Cave – the owner of Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies nearby – split up to ensure everyone in the ground-level businesses were evacuated.

Two female workers at the family-owned Schnitzels watched the scene unfold from the back parking lot, in utter dismay.

“Today is not a good day,” one of the workers told the Aldergrove Star.

“We might lose our business today,” the other worried. The restaurant thanked Wright after the fire crews arrived, and before the escorted the women into the restaurant to retrieve their belongings.

Township firefighters shut off the gas line to the inn and cordoned it off for the rest of Friday, as crews continue to investigate what exactly caught on fire within the room and how.

Previous story
Climate Strike protesters gather in Langley
Next story
VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Just Posted

Fire at Alder Inn

Firefighters are on scene

Prospera and Westminster credit unions approved for proposed merger

Abbotsford- and Surrey-based companies now take matter to membership vote

Climate Strike protesters gather in Langley

A small group of mostly TWU students gathered at the Township hall

Canada bests U.S. in day 1 of international lacrosse championships in Langley

Read the results of the action on day 1 of the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship

VIDEO: Langley’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

Vancouver police get green light to use drones for investigations

Drones will be used to investigate motor vehicle collisions, crime scene analysis and more

‘Not acceptable’: Ad mistakenly suggests Abbotsford police endorse Liberal candidate

Jati Sidhu said advertisement only appeared for 30 minutes and was created by Montreal company

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

Indian teachers that inspired Super 30 movie talk about hope

Movie is based on international best-selling book by B.C. doctor

UPDATE: Abbotsford erases skate park graffiti mural honouring student killed in car crash

Many in community angry at city’s move after saying art wouldn’t be immediately removed

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, as well as New World Tea and Coffee House

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

Most Read