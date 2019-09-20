Fire at Alder Inn

Firefighters outside the Alder Inn in Aldergrove on Friday, Sept. 20. (Sarah Grochowski/Aldergrove Star)

Just after 12 p.m. Langley Township firefighters were alerted to a fire that broke out at the Alder Inn.

They arrived on scene to the familiar smell of burning and quickly contained and extinguished a room and contents fire in one of the hotel’s upstairs rooms.

Smoke spread throughout the adjacent corridor, and tenants upstairs were escorted outside by crews.

“[The fire] didn’t get into the structure,” said Township platoon captain Doug Simpson – “which is good because it is a very old building and there is no fire protection system” of sprinklers but just an alarm system.

Simpson said if the blaze had happened at night, the building and its inhabitants may not have been so fortunate.

Volunteer at an Aldergrove thrift store, Serina Wright, was behind the till on Friday when a customer alerted her to plumes of black smoke rising out from a window at the back corner of the Alder Inn.

After exiting Fibromyalgia Wellsping Foundation store on 272 Street near Fraser Highway, and seeing the signs of fire herself, she immediately called 9-1-1.

“They smell was mortifying,” Wright said. She was initially worried someone had died in one of the rooms, leaving a flame unattended.

“They had me go and evacuated the beer and wine store and the restaurant,” Wright elaborated.

Both Wright and Veronica Cave – the owner of Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies nearby – split up to ensure everyone in the ground-level businesses were evacuated.

Two female workers at the family-owned Schnitzels watched the scene unfold from the back parking lot, in utter dismay.

“Today is not a good day,” one of the workers told the Aldergrove Star.

“We might lose our business today,” the other worried. The restaurant thanked Wright after the fire crews arrived, and before the escorted the women into the restaurant to retrieve their belongings.

Township firefighters shut off the gas line to the inn and cordoned it off for the rest of Friday, as crews continue to investigate what exactly caught on fire within the room and how.