Father Gerard Rusak watched Langley Township firefighters quickly extinguish a smouldering blaze in the shop at Christ the King church in the 22600 block of 48 Avenue. The cause of the Tuesday morning fire has not been determined. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Fire at Langley Township church

Smoke damage reported in blaze at Christ the King

A fire at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Langley caused smoke damage to the shop attached to the back of the church residence.

Father Gerard Rusak told The Times he had just returned from driving someone to the airport when he smelled the smoke shortly before 8 a.m.

“At first, I thought it might be the fireplace,” he said.

When he saw smoke coming from the shop, he called it in.

Multiple units of the Township of Langley fire service and RCMP responded.

The blaze was quickly extinguished.

The shop area suffered some smoke damage, but appeared structurally sound.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said it appeared the blaze started in a waste container.

In July of last year, the church next to the residence suffered relatively minor damage in a fire believed to have been caused by a homeless person who was living under the stairs of the church.

Damage was contained to the outside at the staircase.

READ MORE: Fire at Langley church may be caused by homeless person

Christ the King Church and Priory is a traditional Latin Mass centre that serves a congregation of over 100 from all over the Lower Mainland and northern Washington state.


