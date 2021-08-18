A fire in the trees at Peardonville near Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Aug. 18, 2021. (Facebook)

A fire in the trees at Peardonville near Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Aug. 18, 2021. (Facebook)

Fire being fought along Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Traffic backing up east and westbound as fire crews put out the blaze

Fire crews are responding to a fire in a forested area along Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

The fire is in the trees in the centre median at Peardonville, west of the Clearbrook exit. Crews are working on the blaze, and traffic has become congested in both the east and westbound lanes.

Witnesses have reported that the fire is at the scene of a homeless camp that has been in the median, and that a tent was seen on fire.

More to come.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordfireTraffic

Previous story
Rise in hate during pandemic to mark first-ever inquiry by B.C. human rights commissioner
Next story
Foreign cargo ship stranded without refuelling options due to Northwest B.C. smelter strike

Just Posted

Langley-Aldergrove candidates (top) Tako van Popta (Conservative), Kim Richter (Liberal) and Michael Change (NDP). Cloverdale - Langley City candidates (bottom) Tamara Jansen (Conservative), John Aldag (Liberal) and Rajesh Jayaprakash (NDP). (files)
Election timing an issue in Langley contest

Vancouver Giants captain Alex Kannok Leipert has signed a professional contract with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks (Giants file)
Vancouver Giants captain Alex Kannok Leipert signs with AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks

Side One was the final act at the finale at the Summer Beats finale in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Saturday, Aug. 14.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Last of three free concerts ends Summer Beat series in Langley City

At the 25th annual Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 12, players could challenge the champ - go up against University of Fraser Valley’s nationally-acclaimed golf team. (C.K. Wright Photography/special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament raises $85K