Township firefighters responded to Chuckling Duckling Farm in the 9100 block of Glover Road later Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after a fire broke out inside the local Fort Langley business. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Fort Langley business Tuesday night

Township firefighters responded to Chuckling Duckling Farm

Firefighters were called out to Fort Langley late Tuesday night after a fire started in the office area of a local business.

Township fire crews reported to Chuckling Duckling Farm in the 9100-block of Glover Road around 11 p.m. to put out a blaze.

There was no signs of forced entry and the fire is not considered suspicious, said Cpl. Holly Largy, a spokesperson with the Langley RCMP.

There were no injuries reported.

The owners shared photos of the damage to social media Tuesday night.

“Biggest blessing is that nobody was hurt in the fire, it was contained to the back room of the store but with massive smoke and water damage throughout the store,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram

No words. Utter shock. My little store had a fire late tuesday night. 😞 . So devastated. Gratitude for my quick acting neighbour Meghan 🙏🏻 , respect-and gratitude for Fort Langley Fire Dept. and humbled by how quickly things can change. . Biggest blessing is that nobody was hurt in the fire, it was contained to the back room of the store but with massive smoke and water damage throughout the store. . Will know what the plan is in the morning as to whether this is has to be completely gutted and rebuilt or if it can be salvaged with a thorough restoration crew. . Love that my late granny’s good luck elephant survived the fire. Sigh – Might just quietly cry for awhile. PS. Yes, David is still in hospital, boy do I need a hug 😞

A post shared by Chuckling Duckling Farm (@chuckling_duckling_farm) on

More to come.

Chuckling Duckling Farm in Fort Langley suffered smoke and fire damage as a result of a fire Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Google Maps)

