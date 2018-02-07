Fire breaks out at Golden Valley Foods in Abbotsford

Blaze started at 2 a.m. Wednesday at egg-processing plant

An overnight fire at an egg-processing plant in west Abbotsford continued to smoulder into the late morning Wednesday.

The blaze broke out just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Valley Foods on Brookside Avenue off Mt. Lehman Road.

Initial reports that the fire originated in a cardboard compactor at the plant, but when crews arrived, they discovered the fire was in the centre of the building where the egg cartons are kept.

Employees who were working at the time were evacuated from the building. Nobody was injured.

By 10 a.m. Abbotsford Fire Rescue crews were working on an interior attack to douse the last of the flames.

“We’re going to be here for a while yet,” assistant chief Craig Leighton said. “[There are] safety issues. The palletized material is stored very close to the ceiling, so it’s quite high and because it has gotten wet from the sprinklers, all the cardboard in the egg cartons are soaking up water and then the pallets are collapsing.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, he said.

Golden Valley Foods is an egg-production and processing plant that was started in 1950. It employs 175 people.

