Fire causes extensive damage to Glen Valley home in Langley

No injuries in Friday night blaze

Fire damaged a single family house in Langley’s Glen Valley Friday night, April 15.

It was reported at 7:40 p.m. in the 25700 block of 82nd Avenue.

Township of Langley Assistant Fire Chief Dale Steeple told the Langley Advance Times crews arrived to find flames coming through the roof of the structure.

Thirty firefighters and 10 fire department trucks, including seven that served as tankers to transport water, took part in battling the fire.

“We did a full tanker shuttle because it was an un-hydranted area,” Steeple explained.

Firefighters were on scene until 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the house or firefighters.

Investigators were scheduled to return Saturday to look into the cause of the blaze.

READ ALSO: Fire doused in brush near Langley City gym

READ ALSO: Aldergrove apartment fire doused quickly by Langley Township firefighters

fireLangley