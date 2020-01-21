Crews are dealing with a fire in South Langley, closing 16 Ave and 248 Street. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fire closes 16 Ave at 248 Street in South Langley

Crews are on scene and are asking commuters to use an alternate route

Crews are on scene, dealing with a structure fire along 16th Ave, just east of 248th Street.

16th ave is closed in both directions until further notice; crews are asking commuters to use an alternate route until the road is re-opened – suggesting either Fraser Highway or 0 Avenue instead.

More details to come

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

_________________________________

Most Read