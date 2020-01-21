Fire closes 16 Ave at 248 Street in South Langley

Crews are on scene and are asking commuters to use an alternate route

Crews are dealing with a fire in South Langley, closing 16 Ave and 248 Street. (Langley Advance Times files)

Crews are on scene, dealing with a structure fire along 16th Ave, just east of 248th Street.

16th ave is closed in both directions until further notice; crews are asking commuters to use an alternate route until the road is re-opened – suggesting either Fraser Highway or 0 Avenue instead.

More details to come

