All service out of the station was cancelled

The fire that shut down Waterfront Station in Downtown Vancouver was a false alarm, according to a TransLink spokesperson.

TransLink said fire crews were called to the station on Sunday afternoon after a person smelled smoke, and the area was shut down “as a precaution.”

Fire crews did not find any blaze at the station and regular service has now resumed.

