Fire crews called to Aldergrove Community Secondary School

Police and firefighters are at the high school today (Friday, Oct. 25)

Fire crews were dispatched to Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Friday, Oct. 25. (Sarah Grochowki/Aldergrove Star)

Langley Township fire crews and RCMP are at Aldergrove Community Secondary (ACSS) for a small fire in the area of the auto shop this afternoon.

Calls came in just after 2:20 p.m. on Friday, a Pro-D Day for the Langley School District.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the building remains smoky.

A few people gathered outside the school, but the sparse school population is still in the main building, which is not attached to the shop area.

There are teachers and some students who came in to work at ACSS after regular class hours.

Vehicles are being waved through on 29th Avenue in front of the school by crews.

• More information as it becomes available…