PHOTOS: Fire erupts at 32 Avenue construction site in South Surrey

Surrey fire crews are on the scene in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood, after construction crews reportedly hit a gas main this morning.

According to a Facebook post by Mike Ervin, the incident is unfolding at 192 Street and 32 Avenue. A photo shows massive flames shooting up near the intersection.

A dispatcher at Surrey Fire Service confirmed just before 10 a.m. that “it’s an active incident.” She would not disclose further information.

Another Facebook commenter noted that “everyone got away unharmed.”

As of 10:30 a.m., the fire appeared to have been extinguished. Police and construction crews were continuing to divert traffic at 192 and 196 Streets, re-routing motorists to 36 Avenue.

More to come…


