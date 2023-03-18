First responders from Surrey and the Township of Langley worked to free the victim of the single-vehicle accident. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

First responders from Surrey and the Township of Langley worked to free the victim of the single-vehicle accident. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Fire crews use ‘Jaws of Life’ to free trapped driver after serious motor vehicle accident in Surrey Friday

The single-vehicle accident happened in the area of 19400-block of 80th Ave

First responders from Surrey and the Township of Langley responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a black pickup truck at around 9:45 p.m. Friday (March. 17).

The accident happened on the border of Surrey and the Township of Langley in the 19400-block of 80th Avenue.

According to a Black Press freelancer at the scene, the truck could be seen dangling over a ditch. Fire crews used tools to stabilize the pickup truck before extracting the driver who was trapped.

They had to use several jaws of life tools to free the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The victim was then removed and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services.

RCMP closed the road in both directions for several hours.

The Now-Leader reached out to the Surrey RCMP for comment.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Langley Townshipmotor vehicle crashSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. high court orders a new trial for former X-ray tech convicted of sexual assault
Next story
Langley Township secures $22 million for rezoning land near Gloucester

Just Posted

Trinity Western University presents You Can’t Take It With You from March 21 to April 1. (Jef Gibbon, TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
University production explores families – then and now, biological and chosen

First responders from Surrey and the Township of Langley worked to free the victim of the single-vehicle accident. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Fire crews use ‘Jaws of Life’ to free trapped driver after serious motor vehicle accident in Surrey Friday

A rendering of plans for the new Aldergrove Skatepark, which will start construction as soon as April. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New Aldergrove skateboard park set to take shape this spring

Laura Pandolfo clearing invasive species. Pandolfo and other local environmentalists and streamkeepers are concerned about proposed changes to a bylaw around stream classification and protection. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Streamkeepers worried about changed rules for creeks in Township

Pop-up banner image