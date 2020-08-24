Demolition crews tore down the Villa Fontana apartment building in Langley City on Monday, Aug. 24, after fire damaged the building last November. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Fire-damaged Villa Fontana demolished in Langley City

The site’s owners plan to rebuild with a new, larger structure

The fire-damaged Villa Fontana apartment building in Langley City was torn down on Monday, Aug. 24.

Fire caused serious damage to the aging three-storey apartment building on Nov. 29, 2019.

Since then, the building at 5609 201A Street has sat empty.

Over the past few months, low-level demolition work was underway, including removing asbestos, but on Monday a large excavator tore down the wooden structure.

James Klein, who managed the building and the neighbouring Stardust Court complex for the Langley-based Crossroads Enterprises company, told the Langley Advance Times “it’s easier just to tear it down,” earlier this year.

The owners of the building intend to replace the Villa Fontana with a new, larger building, but it’s unknown when construction on a new project might begin. The new building could have 50 to 60 units and underground parking.

