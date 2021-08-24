xx

Fire damages Glover Road house

Four Langley Township fire trucks respond to noon house report of residential structure fire

A noon hour fire damaged a house in the 7200 block of Glover Road in Langley on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Township assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times that four fire trucks responded to a call of a residential house fire around noon.

“It started in the outside, then got into the attic,” Hewitson related.

Firefighters had to cut a hole to get access to the attic fire.

Hewitson did not have an immediate estimate of damage, but said the house will require restoration.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

