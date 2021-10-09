xx

Fire damages unoccupied house in Langley

No injuries reported

A fire in an unoccupied house was quickly extinguished by Langley Township firefighters Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. crews from the Walnut Grove and Willoughby fire stations responded to a report of a fire in the 20100 block of 82nd avenue.

Assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson said crews located the fire in a unoccupied house that had been fenced off.

“It looks like it was ready for demolition,” Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times.

Crews mounted an aggressive attack and quickly put the fire out.

Damage was contained to one room.

“The crew did a really good job,” Hewitson noted.

There were no injuries.

