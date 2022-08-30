Fire destroys former chicken farm in Langley’s North Otter neighbourhood

Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A fire in North Otter Sunday night, Aug, 28, completely destroyed some large structures on 244 Street near 50 Avenue in Langley.

One witness said multiple fire crews battled the blaze at the site of a former chicken farm.

Fire fighters had to run hose from the 248th street hydrant all the way to 244th, which required four trucks along the route to boost water pressure.

Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Tuesday morning, a man who was waiting for his insurance adjuster to arrive told the Langley Advance Times the barns were being rented out for storage.

The man, who did not want to be photographed or give his name, said several vehicles and stored exercise equipment were among the items destroyed in the blaze.

At least four torched trucks and cars could be seen in the rubble.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

READ ALSO: Catalytic converter thief scuffles with victim in Langley City

READ ALSO: Fire guts trailer near Fraser Highway

AldergroveLangley