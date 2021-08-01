VIDEO: Fire destroys vacant Langley house

) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block of 208th St. in Langley Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. crews arrived to find the single-story house fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof.

A second alarm was called, bringing additional firefighters to the scene.

The home was surrounded by trees and one of several structures on the property.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home and prevent it from spreading.

Neighbors said the property had been recently sold.

No word on a cause yet.

