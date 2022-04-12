Fire doused in brush near Langley City gym

One of the year’s first brush fires was sparked near a homeless camp

Firefighters douse the flames of a small brush fire on Monday near the Langley Bypass. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley saw one of its first brush fires of the year in a wooded area next to a gym on the Langley Bypass early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the trees behind the Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness outlet in the 20100 block of the Bypass around 6 a.m.

Two fire trucks from Langley City Fire Rescue Service arrived to douse the flames, which had scorched an area about 10 feet by 20 feet, according to assistant fire chief Chris Miley.

The fire was brought under control quickly and no one was injured, Miley said.

The fire appeared to center on a tent, which was destroyed by the flames. The exact cause is unknown, but the fire may be related to the campsite.

It is not uncommon for small fires to be started accidentally at homeless encampments, which are often located in wooded ravines and empty lots close to urban areas in Langley.

Miley noted this fire is a warning to people to be extremely mindful of anything that can start a fire.

“We’re heading into wildfire season,” Miley said.

Despite all the recent rain, fires can start quickly in brush and grass.

READ MORE: B.C. mayors dealing with flooding and wildfire damage call on feds to deliver funds

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangleyLangley City