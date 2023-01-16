A 5,800 square foot home under construction in South Langley was gutted by fire on Sunday night. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fire guts almost-finished home in South Aldergrove

Owner says family was a month away from moving in before fire struck

Langley RCMP were on scene Monday morning at the scene of a fire that gutted a home under construction in South Aldergrove on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The owner, who asked not to be named, said his family was about a month away from moving into the 5800 square foot home, on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue.

“The kitchen cabinet guy was coming this week,” he said.

The fire was reported at about 6:43 p.m., and prompted a response including six water tenders from the Langley Township Fire Department.

“It was a stubborn fire,” said fire chief Russ Jenkins.

The fire was extinguished by around midnight, when the bulk of the crews went home, leaving some RCMP officers and a few crew members to watch over the site until morning.

“It’s under investigation right now,” Jenkins said.

He could not yet say if the fire was considered suspicious or not.

– more to come

