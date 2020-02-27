VIDEO: Fire guts boarded-up Langley home

Fire gutted a house in Willoughby early Thursday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., Township of Langley firefighters were called to the 20600-block 68th Avenue.
Crews arrived to find significant flames showing from the rear portion of a large single-storey home.
They proceeded to get water on the fire quickly to knock it down, while waiting for additional resources and water, said onlookers.
The home is in a neighbourhood that is undergoing redevelopment and appeared to be vacant with some boarded-up windows. The street was closed for several hours and there did not appear to be any injuries.
