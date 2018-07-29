A resident attempts to slow the spread of a blaze by spraying a garden hose around the property. The fire ultimately damaged three houses on top of the primary house on Seal Way, which was gutted in the rear. Photo: Kevin MacDonald

Fire guts back of one Abbotsford house, damages three others

Cause of fire under investigation as crews mop up area, where fire spread to nearby trees and houses

Abbotsford firefighters are mopping up after a structure fire gutted the back of one house and damaged three others in the Seal Way area near Peardonville.

“The guys rolled up here, there was approximately four houses and a bunch of trees involved, fire spreading from the backyards,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Snider. “Primary house has got the main damage. There is some subsidiary damage to the exposure houses, as well as the trees in the back yard.”

Fire crews received the call around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, with “flames shooting out of the main building” and trees fully candling.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but having knocked the blaze down in a couple of hours, Snider called it a success.

“It was a great save by these guys, there was a lot of pandemonium, a lot of chaos they had to deal with very quickly and they did a great job.”

Neighbours were seen attempting to curb the spread of the blaze by spraying garden hoses on their properties to wet the area.

The primary property has been the site of at least a couple of instances of major police action.

