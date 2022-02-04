Firefighters put on protective equipment before approaching a burning home in the 25000 block of 40th Avenue in Aldergrove on Friday, Feb. 4. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters put on protective equipment before approaching a burning home in the 25000 block of 40th Avenue in Aldergrove on Friday, Feb. 4. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Fire hits home on Aldergrove blueberry farm

No one was home at the time of the blaze, firefighters said

A fire on a Langley blueberry farm seriously damaged a double-wide mobile home on Friday, Feb. 4.

The Township Fire Department was called at about 2:12 p.m. by a neighbour who noticed black smoke coming from the building, in the 25000 block of 40th Avenue.

Fire crews quickly attacked the fire, and set up a tanker relay to bring in more water, as there are no hydrants in the rural area, said assistant fire chief Dale Steeple.

The relay was cancelled, as fire crews were able to quickly douse the flames.

No one was home at the time, and no one was injured.

The fire had started in one corner of the structure, and it did some significant damage to one end of the manufactured home, Steeple said.

It was unclear Friday afternoon what had caused the fire. Investigators were going to take a look to attempt the determine the cause.

READ ALSO: Woman escapes as car erupts in flames

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovefireLangley Township

Previous story
First Nations to appeal B.C. Supreme Court ruling on damages to Nechako River
Next story
Decline continues Friday for B.C.’s COVID-19 hospital patients

Just Posted

Langley City and Township have invested in creating more cycling infrastructure in recent years. (Langley Advance Times file)
LETTER: Langley resident says cycling safety requires multi-pronged approach

Smoke came from one corner of a damaged manufactured home on Friday, Feb. 4 in the 25000 block of 40th Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fire hits home on Aldergrove blueberry farm

Langley Youth Resource Centre manager Kirstie Strange, and Encompass Community Services Society co-executive directors Christine McCracken and Loren Roberts met with Diane Fox, of the Thank You For Caring Society, to receive a donation. (Thank You For Caring Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Annual Christmas tea steeped in caring for Langley causes

Jason Francis Wallace has been granted supervised release after serving two thirds of his sentence for manslaughter. In 2016 he shot and killed a Hells Angel member in Langley. (Black Press Media files)
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release