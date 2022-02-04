Fire hits home on Aldergrove blueberry farm

No one was home at the time of the blaze, firefighters said

Firefighters put on protective equipment before approaching a burning home in the 25000 block of 40th Avenue in Aldergrove on Friday, Feb. 4. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A fire on a Langley blueberry farm seriously damaged a double-wide mobile home on Friday, Feb. 4.

The Township Fire Department was called at about 2:12 p.m. by a neighbour who noticed black smoke coming from the building, in the 25000 block of 40th Avenue.

Fire crews quickly attacked the fire, and set up a tanker relay to bring in more water, as there are no hydrants in the rural area, said assistant fire chief Dale Steeple.

The relay was cancelled, as fire crews were able to quickly douse the flames.

No one was home at the time, and no one was injured.

The fire had started in one corner of the structure, and it did some significant damage to one end of the manufactured home, Steeple said.

It was unclear Friday afternoon what had caused the fire. Investigators were going to take a look to attempt the determine the cause.

