Fire on 232nd Street in rural Langley on Tuesday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Township firefighters battling three blazes throughout Langley

Firefighters were battling various brush fires on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon proved to be busy for Langley Township firefighters, as they continue to battle three fires throughout the community.

“We’ve got brush fires all over the place,” said deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

Langley Township firefighters were battling a barn fire in the 5900 block of 232nd Street around 3 p.m.

Ferguson said it appeared to be started by the burning of a brush pile, but firefighters are still investigating the cause.

A thick column of black smoke was visible as far west as Langley City.

Firefighters had called out multiple fire halls to relay water to the rural area, which is not served by hydrants.

As of 3 p.m., 232nd Street had been blocked at 56th Avenue to the south, with no cars allowed through.

Ferguson said there were no animals or anything “real significant” in the barn at the time of the fire.

Blazes were also being attended to near McKinnon Crescent in Fort Langley, and another in Aldergrove in the area of 235 A St., and 14th Ave.

Previous story
Another case of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland
Next story
Major Canadian canola exporter to China says finding new markets not easy

Just Posted

Paralyzed young father’s condition now stabilizing

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

Another case of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

Township firefighters battling three blazes throughout Langley

Firefighters were battling various brush fires on Tuesday afternoon.

VIDEO: Spring shearing at Kensington Prairie alpaca farm

Eighty fleecy alpacas received fresh new haircuts in Langley this weekend.

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

UPDATE: Woman on life support after daylight shooting in North Vancouver

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was ‘shallow, crustal earthquake’

Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

The company says it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Sturgeon fishing closures coming to side channels in the Lower Fraser

Under review for species at risk designation, the closures are precautionary, says the province

Most Read