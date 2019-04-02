Township firefighters battling three blazes throughout Langley

Firefighters were battling various brush fires on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire on 232nd Street in rural Langley on Tuesday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Tuesday afternoon proved to be busy for Langley Township firefighters, as they continue to battle three fires throughout the community.

“We’ve got brush fires all over the place,” said deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

Langley Township firefighters were battling a barn fire in the 5900 block of 232nd Street around 3 p.m.

Ferguson said it appeared to be started by the burning of a brush pile, but firefighters are still investigating the cause.

A thick column of black smoke was visible as far west as Langley City.

Firefighters had called out multiple fire halls to relay water to the rural area, which is not served by hydrants.

As of 3 p.m., 232nd Street had been blocked at 56th Avenue to the south, with no cars allowed through.

Ferguson said there were no animals or anything “real significant” in the barn at the time of the fire.

Blazes were also being attended to near McKinnon Crescent in Fort Langley, and another in Aldergrove in the area of 235 A St., and 14th Ave.