Traffic was shut down in both directions on Highway 1 at the 232 St. exit following a structure fire early Friday afternoon. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

VIDEO: Fire shuts down 232 Street in Langley

Traffic being re-routed following Langley structure fire

A reported structure fire has 232 Street shut down in both directions in Langley this afternoon.

Firefighters are on scene just south of Highway 1. Police have cordoned off 232 Street at Highway 10 and at 72 Avenue.

The call came in just after 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

More details to follow.

 

Traffic is blocked in both directions on 232 Street just south of Highway 1. Google image

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Highway 1 at the 232 St. exit following a structure fire early Friday afternoon. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Highway 1 at the 232 St. exit following a structure fire early Friday afternoon. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Previous story
Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fire shuts down 232 Street in Langley

Traffic being re-routed following Langley structure fire

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong Abbotsford ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Hard work pays off in Titans’ Cup victory

Captain Tyler Sousa scores three goals in 1:53 to power Titans to victory in atom Langley Cup final

Good Time Guys bury Reapers in Langley Cup final

Young squad exceeds expectations, continues winning tradition in Langley Cup

COACH’S CORNER: Vancouver Giants resting up for playoffs

Once playoff action starts Friday, it’s going to be a hectic time, says head coach Jason McKee.

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

BREAKING: B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

B.C. officials failed to tell Kiwis Fraser Health CEO had been fired in 2014

New Zealand spending scandal exposes Dr. Nigel Murray 2014 exit from B.C. job

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Installation complete for Alex Fraser Bridge cable collars

The collars will continue to be operated manually

UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The demonstration is part of a day of action against the Trans Mountain expansion

Most Read