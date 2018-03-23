VIDEO: Fire shuts down 232 Street in Langley

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Highway 1 at the 232 St. exit following a structure fire early Friday afternoon. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

A reported structure fire has 232 Street shut down in both directions in Langley this afternoon.

Firefighters are on scene just south of Highway 1. Police have cordoned off 232 Street at Highway 10 and at 72 Avenue.

The call came in just after 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

More details to follow.

Traffic is blocked in both directions on 232 Street just south of Highway 1. Google image

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Highway 1 at the 232 St. exit following a structure fire early Friday afternoon. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times