Township firefighters helped evacuate a Brookswood mall Friday afternoon after reports of the smell of fire. (Anngela Baker/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fire smells prompt evacuation of Langley mall

Staff at a Brookswood shopping centre watch as emergency crews check for a possible blaze

A Brookswood grocer and a few adjacent businesses were evacuated, after the smell of fire was reported late Friday afternoon.

Witnesses shared that the smell of what was thought to be an electrical fire brought Township firefighters around 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 to the mall at 200th Street and 41st Avenue.

Staff from Buy Low Foods, as well as a few other neighbouring shops – including Cedarbrook bakery – were evacuated while crews sought the source of the odour.

